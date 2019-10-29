|
Seminole- Graveside services for Mary Draper Brecheen Fleming of Seminole will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Tahoka Cemetery with visitation to follow at Combest Family Funeral Home in Tahoka from 5-7 p.m.
She was born March 8, 1933, south of Tahoka in Lynn County to Howard and Ruth Vick Draper. She passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
She was a 1949 graduate of Tahoka High School and a 1953 graduate of Abilene Christian (College) University. Following her graduation from college, she married Pat W. Brecheen of Hollis, Oklahoma, the father of her children.
Mrs. Fleming was a teacher in Tahoka schools and later served two terms on the Board of Trustees of Tahoka ISD. She was the first woman ever elected to that position. She also worked as a consultant for an ad valorem tax firm in Abilene from 1978 to 1984. It was at that time that she married Don M. Fleming and moved to Seminole. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Loop.
Other than her husband, Don, she is survived by a daughter, Jo Ellen (Jodie) Langford of Stephenville; two sons, Cole Brecheen of Portland, Oregon, and John Brecheen of Stephenville; four grandchildren: Eathan Brecheen of Abilene, Kyle Brecheen and Amanda Brecheen of Portland, and Wade McClintock of Lubbock; two great grandsons, Mac and Calvin Brecheen. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Marshall Fleming, Paula Oswalt, Claren Nesbitt and Terri McClure together with their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bill, Bland, Robert and Johnny Draper; her sister, Bobbye Petty, and her sister Margaret who died as an infant.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers be made to Seminole Senior Citizens Center/Meals on Wheels (POB 834, Seminole, TX 79360) or Fosters Home for Children (1779 N Graham St, Stephenville, TX 76401).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019