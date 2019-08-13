Home

Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 897-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1926 - 2019
Mary E. Carroll Obituary
Levelland- Mary E. Carroll, 92, of Levelland passed from this life on August 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.

She was born December 2, 1926 near Sterling City, Texas to Earl Davis and Julia Elizabeth (Ditmore) Welch. Mary graduated from Sterling City High School and Texas Technological College.

Mary married James M. Carroll in Anton, Texas on January 27, 1950. Most of her working career, Mary was employed by South Plains College in the President's office and the library. She and James enjoyed square dancing and the Eastern Star.

She was a long time member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed working in the church library.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy in 1976; father, Earl Welch in 1989; mother, Julia Welch in 1996; and husband, James Carroll in 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Kay (Phil) Daniel of Levelland; sons, Stanley C. (Cheryl) Carroll of Lubbock and William "Bill" (Suzy) Carroll of Cisco; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation be made to the Carroll Family Scholarship in care of the South Plains College Foundation; or any .

The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.krestridgefuneralhometx.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
