Lubbock- Mary Elizabeth Benak passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born December 1, 1926 in Wilson, Texas. Her parents were Ed and Lila Crowder. She was one of six children. She met Frank J. Benak while he was stationed at Reese Air Force Base, upon his return of duty overseas. They were married in February of 1945. They had two children Marilyn and Mark. An important part of their life was their membership at the First Baptist Church. They were married 63 years until Frank's death in 2008. Elizabeth spent the majority of her working years in the education system. Over 25 years she worked in the Athletes Department at Texas Tech University, the administration office at Monterey High School and then finishing her career in the counselor's office at Lubbock High School. She was a member of Lubbock Chapter No. 76, Order of the Eastern Star. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Frank, parents, brother Clyde and her sisters Louise and Katherine. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn and her husband Gareth Howard, and son Mark and his wife Katchen Benak. Her sisters Lila and husband Charles Waters, and Jimmie Campbell. Her granddaughter Melissa Wojeik and three grandchildren Alex, Nicky, and Max. Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. In lieu of flowers the family asks to send any gifts to First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019