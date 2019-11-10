Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Mary Elizabeth Linker


1921 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Linker Obituary
Flower Mound- Mary Elizabeth "Woody" Linker passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born in Marshall, TX, graduated from nursing school as a registered nurse in Fort Worth, and married Theo (T.C.) Linker in 1947. Together they lived in six states, starting a family of three children, while T.C. pursued a career in the Air Force. In October of 1962, they moved to Lubbock upon his retirement from the armed services. Soon afterward she started working for West Texas Hospital as head of the recovery room and remained in that position for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, T.C. She is survived by her brother, James, age 99; 3 loving children and spouses, Sharon Wilhelm (Gerald), Debra Sy (Mark), and Don Linker (Betsy); 6 grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

On Sunday, November 10, 2019 the family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. On Monday, November 11, 2019 a brief graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , , or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
