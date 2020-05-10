|
Lubbock- Mary Elizabeth Veal, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 49. She was born in Sewanee, Tennessee, the only daughter of the Rev. David and Mrs. Sue Veal of Lubbock. Mary's demise came on Thursday the 30th of April 2020 following a long illness, the consequence of an unsuccessful surgery after which she was given "no more than ten years to live". She survived almost eleven. She was most proud of her accomplishments as a student and graduate of Texas Military Institute, San Antonio, Texas and her time in the employ of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Department at a time when she was able to contribute significantly to the planning and design of the new Lubbock County Jail.
Mary is survived by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Janet Hodgin Veal of Plano; niece, Sloane Veal Lamkin; and nephews, Marshall Veal and Travis Lamkin.
There will be a private interment and a public memorial service at a later date at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Your memorial gifts in Mary's name can be made to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Memorial Fund or St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020