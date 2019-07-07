Lubbock- Mary Ella Ellison passed away on July 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm today, July 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 97 years with graveside services at 9:30 am Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Crosbyton Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mary Ella Ellison's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Mary Ella Ellison was born on August 22, 1921 to Willie Thomas Hancock and Amy Pearl Hancock in Dublin, TX. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1938, where she also played basketball. Following graduation, Mary received her certificate in Cosmetology from a Beauty School in Ft. Worth. She married Henry Ellison from the Carlton community on August 5, 1940. They lived in the Purves community until moving to Crosbyton. They owned and operated a grocery business in both Crosbyton and Floydada. They moved to Lubbock and both Mary and Henry obtained Real Estate Brokers Licenses and operated the office of Ellison and Scott Realtors along with their daughter, Kathy. Mary was an excellent cook, seamstress, artist, creative crafter and was meticulous in every endeavor. Mary was a member of LakeRidge United Methodist Church. She especially loved her seven grandchildren and will be missed by all.



Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Witt, grandchildren, Sherri Wheeler, Suzy Davis and husband John, Shelly Nutt, Stacy Witt, Micki Woodman and husband Bart, Darrin Scott and wife Denice, and Amy Manchee and husband Mike; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Ruth Ann Bradley, Twila Aufill, Judy Parks and a nephew, Dewey Wendell Ellison.



Along with her parents and her husband of 69 years, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy; son, Terry; brother, Hubert Hancock; sister, Rhudene Cook.



A special "Thank you" to the caring staff at Wedgewood South Assisted Living.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Mary Ella Ellison would appreciate contributions to be given to an organization close to her heart, the Red Heart Pillow Ministry at LakeRidge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79424 in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019