Dimmitt- Mary Emma Matthews, 94, of Dimmitt, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Dimmitt. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Fourth and Bedford Church of Christ with Bailey Chisum officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home.
Mary Emma Matthews was born on August 1, 1925 to Charles Hurt and Maye (Adams) Hurt in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma. Mary Emma grew up around Cotton Center, Texas and graduated from Cotton Center High School. During high school she met J.R. Matthews and they became high school sweethearts and they later married on June 20, 1942 in Clovis, New Mexico just prior to him going off to WWII. They farmed in Spade, Texas before moving to the Dimmitt community in the early 1960's. Mary Emma was a longtime devoted member of the Fourth & Bedford Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school. She was a substitute teacher for several years for the Dimmitt Independent School District and then later became a teacher's aid prior to her retirement. Mary Emma was Past State President and a founding member of (WIFE) Women Involved in Farm Economics and also served on the Hospital Auxiliary for several years. Mary Emma was always her family's biggest fan while attending her children's ball games and stock shows and rooting on the Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball team.
Mary Emma is survived by her son, Jackie Matthews and wife Debbie of Dimmitt, 2 sisters, Helen Patterson and Wanda (Tiny) Hale both of Littlefield, 5 grandchildren, Daniel Matthews and wife Shauna of Amarillo, Amy Hargrove and husband Jason of Bushland, Tawnee Bicknell and husband Shawn of Cleburne, Amber DeSimone and husband Jay of Waxahachie and Taylor Matthews and wife Laura of Midlothian and 6 great-grandchildren.
Mary Emma is preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Matthews, son, Jerry Matthews and brother, C.A. Hurt.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019