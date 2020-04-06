|
Ralls- Mary Evelyn Gillon 80 of Ralls went to be with her Lord and Savior April 4, 2020.
Mary was born February 5, 1940 in Crosby County to Buril and Ida Wright Priddy, she married Walter Ellis Gillon on August 30, 1958 in Ralls Texas, he passed away February 19, 2000. Mary was the song leader for the First United Methodist Church in Ralls; she was a huge Dallas Cowboy Fan, loved watching tennis and loved watching Richard Gere movies.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son; Ronald Gillon, three sisters; Nell Ledbetter, Frances Dendy, Betty Hatfield, and one brother; Joe Priddy.
Mary leaves behind two daughters; Suzanne Comer, and Jill Calderon both of Ralls. One son: James Franklin Gillon of Ralls. Mary also leaves behind five grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers family suggest memorials to The First United Methodist Church of Ralls.
Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020