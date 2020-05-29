Or Copy this URL to Share

Lockney, Texas- Mary Evelyn Ulmer of Lockney passed away quietly on May 25, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney. She was born on February 12, 1926, in Attleboro, MA., to William and Mary Alice Richardson Green. Graduating from high school with WWII in full swing, she went into nurses training at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, RI, with the understanding she would serve the armed forces where needed. The war ended as she was completing her R.N. training and her job opportunities changed. She answered an ad for nurses in Hale Center, TX and arrived with enough money for a return ticket if necessary. She met Macon A. Ulmer and they married on February 3, 1951 in Plainview, TX. They moved to Lockney with their growing family in 1958. She was a stay at home mom until her children started school when she returned to her chosen field of nursing. She worked at the Floyd Migrant Health program for a number of years. When the school nurse position at Lockney opened she became the school nurse, a position she held for 20 years. Her office was always filled with bright and colorful posters to help make students feel at ease. A truly kind and pleasant person, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009. She is survived by her sons, Jerry and Patsy Ulmer of Plainview, Terry and Laurice Ulmer of Coos Bay, OR, daughters, Anne-Marie and Max Ham of Crosbyton, Rosemary and Gary Hammac of San Antonio, grandchildren, Traci Fowler, Chase Ham, Rachel Ulmer, Kelli Patton, and Kace Swafford. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and the extended Ulmer family whom she considered her own. Memorials may be sent to Lockney Sr. Citizens or the St. Alice Catholic Church in Plainview. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com

