Lubbock- On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Mary Frances Campbell, loving wife and mother of two children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 93. Mary was born on January 27, 1926, in Titus County, Texas near the town of Winfield to Joe Fulton Temple and Sudie Gill Temple. She was valedictorian and voted "most popular" when she graduated from Winfield High School in 1944. Mary graduated from Texas Technological College in January 1949 with a B.S. in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics at Lorenzo then Lubbock High School. She met the love of her life, Samuel Bryant Campbell, Jr., and they wed on June 17, 1950. They had two sons, Samuel J. Campbell, MD of Lubbock, and Ben D. Campbell of Houston, Texas.
Mary had a passion for painting. Her landscape paintings won a First and a Second Prize Ribbon at the Texas State Fair. She loved the native Texas wildflowers, and they were frequently in her landscapes. Mary was a talented cook who excelled particularly in baking and pastries. Her love of family, wisdom and acerbic wit were on display until the end. She was always ready with a smile, words of encouragement or a loving hug. In her later years, she would wiggle her toes up and down if she discussed something that delighted her. It was a barometer that we used to gauge her mood.
Mary was preceded in her death by her parents, her husband of 46 years, two brothers, Robert and Joe Ben, two sisters, Mary Nell, and Mary Jo Temple. She is survived by her sons, her brother, Alan Gains Temple, her grandchildren, Sara, Thomas, John, Jennifer, Katherine, Adam and Claudia, and her great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Quinn, and Nathan Campbell. Visitation will be 4:00-6: 00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, with funeral services there at 10:00 am on Monday, August 26, 2019. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mary's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019