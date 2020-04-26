|
|
Lubbock- Mary Frances Pentecost, 88, of Lubbock, Texas joined her loved ones in Heaven on April 14,2020. She was born in Abilene, Texas on January 26, 1932. Later she married Fred Pentecost in Baird, Texas and moved to Lubbock in 1957. Mary worked as an LVN for the VA Outpatient Clinic until she retired. Mary and Fred opened the Redbud Texaco in 1965 and operated it until 1980 when they opened Fred's Gun Emporium. They operated a small ranch where they raised Normande cows. She was a founding Member of the Redbud Lions Club as well as a member of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Women's Auxiliary. Mary had passion for people and dedicated herself to her community and family. Mary had a big caring heart; she always had an extra seat to take someone to the lake. Mary never met a stranger and was always happy to listen and give advice to others, day or night
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Fred Pentecost, her brother John Gravens, and daughter Diana Pentecost. Mary is survived by her daughter Janette Cook and husband Dale of Lubbock, daughter Kay Parrish and husband Ricky of Shallowater, sister Lucille Heirman of Abilene, brother Joe Gravens and Wife Elena of Abilene; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and was considered a mother to so many more.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date. In place of flowers the family would like to ask that donations be sent to:
First United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts Troop 515, 809 Texas Ave. Shallowater, Texas 79363. Lubbock County 4-H, P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, Texas 79408 USA. Shallowater 4-H, P.O. Box 166, Shallowater, Texas 79363
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020