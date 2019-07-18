Red Oak- Mary Frances Wheeler Rowlette passed away in Red Oak, Texas on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born on March 10, 1919, in Trenton, Texas to John Anderson Wheeler, a Methodist minister and circuit rider, and Frances Lillian Terry Wheeler. Her parents instilled in her a strong connection to her family and her Christian faith, and it was upon this foundation that the rest of her life was built.



Mary Frances, her sister, and her three brothers lived in several towns across the Texas Panhandle during their early years, and she briefly lived with her aunt and uncle in Oklahoma City before graduating from Lamesa High School in 1936. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from McMurry College in May 1941 and began teaching in Whon, Texas the following fall. She taught in various school districts around Texas until moving to Lubbock in 1952, where she lived and taught junior high until her retirement in 1983.



She met Grover Rowlette in 1942 and they were married at Randolph Field chapel October 17,1942. Mary Frances traveled to Denver, Colorado, with Grover and remained there until his return from England in WWII. She returned to Lubbock when Grover was deployed to Korea in 1952 and upon his return, they adopted their older son, James Michael, on November 10,1953. Four years later, on November 4,1957, Mary Frances gave birth to her second son, Robert Timothy. They lived together in Lubbock until Grover passed away in January 1997 after 54 years of marriage. Mary Frances remained in Lubbock until 2014, when she moved to the Dallas area.



Mary Frances was an active and devoted member of the Methodist Church her entire life. She belonged to the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Women Educators since 1962 where she served as state president from 1979-1981. She was predeceased by her husband Grover, her son James Michael, and her four siblings. She is survived by her son Tim and his wife Cheryl, of Midlothian, Texas; her granddaughter Kacie, of Fort Worth, Texas; and her grandson Jarrod, of Midlothian, Texas. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, July 20th at Sanders Funeral Home in Lubbock with a graveside service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Ovilla United Methodist Church 664 Building Fund in Ovilla, Texas. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019