Mary Frances (Lee) Runnels
1936 - 2020
Abernathy- Graveside services for Mary Frances Runnels, 84, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Strip Cemetery. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home, Abernathy, TX from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.

She was born July 10, 1936 in Hobbs, TX to Robert Greer and Carrie Estelle (Roe) Lee. She had lived in the Lubbock area since 1952. Mary married Sammie Dee Runnels in September of 1978, in Abernathy. She was employed by Pay & Save Grocery, was a member of the Eastern Star and the Northside Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, loved her family and was a friend to all. She enjoyed sewing, canning food, doing yard work and was always there for anyone in need. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gerald Lee, 2 sisters, Ann Wilcox and Bobby Junick, a granddaughter, Heather Andrews, 2 great grandsons Case Henley and Dean Runnels and a great great granddaughter, Braelyn Huey.

She is survived by her husband Sammie Runnels, 3 daughters, Peggy Allen, Chris Blair and Judy Palmer, 3 sons, Gary Henley, Dan Henley and Cal Wayne Henley, 2 step daughters, Tricia Rodriguez, and Marie Runnels, 3 step sons,

Junior Runnels, Jimmy Runnels and Billy Runnels, 22 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 23 great great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Betty Elam and Nancy Townsend.

The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, 3511 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.act.alz.org



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
