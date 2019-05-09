|
Lubbock- Mary Bell Bookout "Toots" Gilmore died peacefully on April 22, 2019 in Horseshoe Bay, TX. She was born in Kress, TX on October 6, 1926 to Nellie Jones and Alvin Bookout.
On August 12, 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, William Brian Gilmore, in Vernon, TX. After WWII, they moved to Tulia, TX where they ran a dairy farm before moving to Lubbock in 1951 for Brian to attend Texas Tech. They loved Lubbock and remained to raise their three children. Mary worked many years as an office nurse for Dr. Felipe Porres. She made the best coconut cream pies and corn pones; her nail soup was featured in NPR's Hidden Kitchens of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Brian Gilmore; brother, Ivan Bookout; sister, Lola Jones and son-in-law, Alan Mattison.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmie Dale and his wife Janet of Spicewood, and Mark William and his wife Rachel of Terlingua; daughter, Donna Gilmore Mattison of Lakeway; sisters, Janie Davis and Gracie Baty; grandchildren: Angela Mattison Frankhouser, Amber Mattison Williams, Elyse Gilmore Yates, Colin Brian Gilmore and Amanda Bowden Garber; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home with visitation being held an hour prior to service.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family extends deep gratitude to the staff of CelesteCare of Horseshoe Bay who loved her and cared for her since September of 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79411, Grace Hospice Foundation in care of New Century Hospice, 1800 Mormon Mill Rd, Ste A4, Marble Falls, TX 78654 or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019