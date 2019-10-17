Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Mary Helen (Kennedy) Hanley Obituary
Ropesville- Mary Helen Hanley passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 pm at the funeral home. She was born August 27, 1928 in Lamesa, Texas. She is survived by two sons, Jack L. and Gary W. Newburn; daughter, Linda Scruggs; ten grandchildren; and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
