Lubbock- Mary Helen Vela of Lubbock passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born January 23, 1953 in Slaton to Manuel and Theresa (Stone) Vela, Sr. Mary attended South Plains College and worked as a school administrator. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Gonzalez of Alliance, Nebraska, Pimenio Herrera of Lubbock, and Elena Tisdale of Temple; siblings, Susan Martinez, Santiago Vela, Johnny Vela, Christine Copeland and Faustino Vela; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Herrera; and brother, Manuel Vela, Jr.Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.