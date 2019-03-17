|
Denver City- DENVER CITY..... Funeral services for Mary "Joker" Ward, 90, of Denver City will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Streun officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Mary passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Mary was born September 2, 1928 in Clovis, New Mexico to Orton and Lois McCray Shoemaker. Mary graduated from Denver City High School. She met W.P. "Duck" Ward while working at Liberty Drug Store, they were married on July 1, 1946. She worked as a secretary for Kay and Kompany for over 20 years, Mary was a Mary Kay cosmetic consultant for over thirty years. She worked at Lindsey Hardware store, loved gardening and was a great cook. Mary owned Ward mobile home park for many years, was a wonderful grandmother. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband W.P. "Duck" Ward in 2005, a son Stephen Ward in 1954, a daughter Janice Ward in 2012, a brother Sonny Shoemaker, two sisters Edna Ruth Shoemaker and Tina Day.
Mary is survived by her son W.P. Ward II of Dallas; two sisters Barbara Wagoner of La Luz, NM, Ora Peeples of Roswell, NM, five grandchildren Autumn Ford, Brooke Mercer, Afton Ancinec, Trevor Ancinec, John Beech; twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, 5:30 - 7:30 in the First Baptist Church Foyer, Denver City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019