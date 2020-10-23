1/1
Mary Jane Johnson
1942 - 2020
Morton- 78 passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morton Cemetery, Morton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mary Jane was born on March 3, 1942, to Wyatt and Jennie Patton in Jericho, Texas. She loved to cook, sing, dance, and spend time with family. She is survived by her husband, Leo Johnson; three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Baldwin, Bonnie Blake, and Nedra Johnson; honorary child, Jennifer (Derran) Fleming; seven sons, Samuel Johnson, James (Patsy) Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Kenneth (Shuronda) Johnson, Kendrick Johnson, and Calvin Johnson; four sisters, Hazel (Waymon) Bolton, Verlene Buckley, Jennie Grigsby, and Ernestine Evans; three brothers, John Patton, J.B. Patton, and Y.T. Patton; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of other relatives, and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
