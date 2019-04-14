|
Lubbock- Mary Jane (Garza) Perez, 78 of Lubbock was called by God on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born January 11, 1941 in Bryan, Texas to Lucio Medina and Mary Louise Garza. Mary married Manuel Ramos Perez, he preceded her in death on February 2, 2011. She worked for the Lubbock State School for over 25 years and part time for Lubbock Health Care in the kitchen. She volunteered at the church as a Guadalupana.
Mary's memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Irene and husband Robert Aguirre of Anson and Rosemary and Tony Flores of Abilene; three sons, Andrew Esquivel of Lubbock, Manuel Perez Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK, and Tony and wife Tracy Perez of Frederick, OK; 18 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Juan; and great-grand daughter Ariah Marie Esquivel.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and again at 9a.m. with rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019