1/1
Mary Jessie Martinez Ross
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 65 passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mary was born on October 29, 1954, to Raymond Martinez and Maria Alvarado in Plains, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Catherine Ross and Angeline Ross; three sons, Calvin Ross, Johnnie Ross, and Christopher Ross; daughter-in-law, Isheca Ross; son-in-law, Lawrence Wilson; two brothers, Larry (Annette) Alvarado and Johnny Martinez; two sisters, Angie Davila and Rebecca Jemenez; special friend, Kenneth Benson; 15 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved