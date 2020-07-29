Lubbock- 65 passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mary was born on October 29, 1954, to Raymond Martinez and Maria Alvarado in Plains, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Catherine Ross and Angeline Ross; three sons, Calvin Ross, Johnnie Ross, and Christopher Ross; daughter-in-law, Isheca Ross; son-in-law, Lawrence Wilson; two brothers, Larry (Annette) Alvarado and Johnny Martinez; two sisters, Angie Davila and Rebecca Jemenez; special friend, Kenneth Benson; 15 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.