Lubbock - Mary Jo Underwood, a longtime resident of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on March 13, 1941 to Frank and Ethel Bresciani, who later changed their name to Best.
The family moved to Lubbock in 1953 where she graduated from Monterey High School in 1959. Mary Jo was wed to James Ronald Underwood on November 23, 1960 in Lubbock where they lived the majority of their nearly 60 year marriage.
Mary Jo loved the many trips her and James enjoyed over the years. They were able to visit many wonderful places both within the US and abroad. She loved Bible studies, flower and vegetable gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting ...... but nothing more than spending time with her family. Sleep overs, family dinners, cook outs, game nights, special trips, pool parties-any and every excuse to have family over. She was a fun person and lived life to the fullest.
With a passion for children, Mary Jo sponsored several in Haiti and at the Lubbock Children's Home. She also served on the board of the Lubbock Children's Home at one time. She started a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Monterey Church of Christ. Mary Jo cared deeply for women also, sponsoring ladies at Smithlawn Maternity home and beginning a ladies Bible study for working women. Her other activities included co-chairing and working in the prayer garden at Monterey Church of Christ, Let's Start Talking, preparing food for Hope Lodge
and delivering Meals on Wheels. She helped anyone in need; devoted herself to Christ; loved deeply; and was deeply loved.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, James Underwood; her children, Kathy Black and husband Ken, Vicky Benjamin and husband Steve and Jimmy Underwood; eight grandchildren, Jessie Black and wife Angela, Heidi Walton and husband Ty, Kandace Pound and husband Anthony, Jimi Underwood, James Black, Hannah Payton and husband Christopher, Steven Underwood, Hunter Benjamin and wife Jorja; eight great-grandchildren, Merriam Walton, Jonah Black, Logan Black, Micah Walton, Amelia Black, Kaylee Black, Mason Walton and Henry Pound; brothers Larry and Glen Best and sister, Lou Ann Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Monterey Church of Christ in Lubbock. Livestream will be available through Resthaven's Facebook.
Remembrances can be made to the Prayer Garden at Monterey Church of Christ in Lubbock.
for online tributes.