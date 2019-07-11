|
Lubbock- On Thursday, July 9, 2019, heaven gained an angel. Mary Jo Williams (Jo Williams, known by many) of Lubbock, Texas, passed away peacefully at Covenant Hospital under Hospice Care.
Mary Jo was born in Spur, Texas on June 15, 1943. She graduated from Spur High School. Mary Jo worked in various clerical positions, retiring from Farmer's Insurance Group as a Clerical Supervisor.
Mary Jo married Laster Williams on September 16, 1961. Together they had two children: Starlett Baldwin (Mark Baldwin) and Lee Williams (Staci Williams). She is also survivied by three grandchildren: Brandi Levis, Alysha McCready, Ethan Baldwin and one great-grandchild, Heather-Ann McCready. Mary Jo is also survived by one sister, Jean Hamblet. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Mary Jo was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a lifetime of memories that will be cherished by family and friends alike.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary Jo's name, to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019