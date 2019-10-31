|
Lubbock- Mary Josephine (Luna) St. Romain,100, died October 25, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday November 2, 2019 Sacred Heart Catholic Church and burial will follow in Plains Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City. Officiating will be Reverend Rudolf Crasta and Reverend Eduardo Teo. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 5-6 P.M. at Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel and rosary will be 6-7 P.M. November 1, 2019 at Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel. Mary Josephine (Luna) St. Romain born to Murphy William and Lillian (Hurst) Luna September 28, 1919 at their ranch in Plains Texas. Mary Jo as most everyone knew her was the granddaughter of William Jackson Luna that founded and established the town of Plains. She was the last living member of this Luna family and lived up to her ancestor's legacy. Mary Jo earned the very first Girl Gold Star Award for the Yoakum county 4-H among countless others. She graduated high school at the age of 16 and attended Texas Tech University to become a court reporter by the age of 17. She met Pierre Wilman St. Romain and they married June 30, 1939 in Plains. They settled in Hobbs then moved to Denver City after which they established their permanent residence in Plains in 1944. Upon acquiring the telephone company in 1945 it was then renamed Romain Telephone Company. With Pierre running the company Mary Jo worked for Yoakum County Abstract office and was the night switchboard operator. Mary Jo volunteered in many area organizations: The Yoakum County Livestock Show, Old Settlers Reunion, Golden Jubilee, Girl Scouts, Plains Band Boosters, Texas Federated Women's Club, , Yoakum County Court House Museum, Historical Commission, Plains Cemetery Board and the Guadalupanas Society. In 1990 she was honored as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year. Pierre and Mary Jo were active members at the Catholic churches, St Williams in Denver City as well as the Sacred Heart in Plains. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Sam St. Romain and wife Sandra of Quitman, Tx, Joe St. Romain and wife Elouise of Plains, TX, Jeanine St. Romain of Virginia Beach, VA and Suzahn Smith and husband Calvin Smith of Crane, Tx. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband of 73 years, sisters, Ircillia Henard and Wilma Powell. Memorials can be made to:
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019