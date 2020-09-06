I loved this sweet lady like my second mom! She was funny, crazy, full of spunk and laughter. She is now whole and laughing again! Oh the reunion she is having with that handsome Scott - they are walking the streets of Heaven hand in hand. I bet she has God laughing hysterically. I'm pretty sure my dad was waiting around a corner to greet her too - and have a mini Carter Street reunion. I loved Jo so very much and she has definitely left her mark on earth. Love you Stacy and Dwayne and many prayers of healing are coming your way.

Melissa Grant

Friend