Abernathy - Memorial services for Mary L. "Dean" Myatt, 89, of Abernathy TX, will be held at 11:00 A.M. December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Abernathy, with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. Viewing will be held at Abell Funeral Home Friday December 20, 2019.
Dean passed away on December 15, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
She was born on February 17, 1930 to Alfred and Thelma (Killion) Knight. She graduated from Abernathy High School and attended Draughon's Business College in Lubbock. She married Lindell Myatt on April 10, 1949, and had two children, Lindell preceded her in death February 5, 2000. Dean worked as a SBA loan officer for several years. She lived in Abernathy, Ruidoso, NM, and Lubbock. She loved to play bridge and was a LifeMaster. She married Bill Lokken in November 2, 1994.
Mrs. Myatt was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and a sister LaRue Franklin.
She is survived by her son Tommy Myatt and wife Jan, daughter Debra Barton and husband Tim all of Abernathy, TX, 4 grandsons Jody Myatt and wife Holly, Justin Barton and wife Tish, Chris Barton and wife Trisha, Brady and wife Lauren, 2 granddaughters Tonya Howell and husband Chip, Tiffany Miers and husband Rafe, and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers T.A. Knight and wife Elfida of McAllen, TX., Roylee Knight and wife Kay of Abernathy, and Glenn Knight and wife Phyllis of Lubbock.
The Myatt Family suggests memorials be made to the Abernathy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 59 Abernathy, TX 79311 or to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019