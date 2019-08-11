|
Shallowater- 72, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Mary was born on January 19, 1947 to Jim and Emma Toliver. She graduated from Shallowater High School. Mary is survived by three daughters, Emily Rochelle Quigley-Sanders, Cathy Lynette Quigley-Faulks, Joy Lynn Quigley-Wilson; one son, Willie James Quigley, Jr.; ten grandchildren, five adopted grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Agape Temple C.O.G.I.C. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019