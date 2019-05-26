|
Smyer- Mary Linda (Jones) Kahlich, 76, of Smyer, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock. She was born in October of 1942 to Woodrow and Mary (Hickmott) Jones in California. Her family moved to Smyer where they farmed for many years, and she married Albert Kahlich at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland in 1961. She and her husband were active members of the church where they were instrumental in starting the annual Sausage Festival. She was retired from the USDA Farm Service Agency, was active in the Smyer Senior Citizens Program, the Daughters of the American Revolution and other civic organizations in the Ropes and Smyer area. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Christopher of Salinas, California, and her husband, who passed away in 2005. She is survived by two children; Greg and Tammy Kahlich and Angela Kahlich; five grandchildren; Erica Baker and husband, Cody, of Lubbock, Addison Kahlich, Mason Kahlich, Megan Kirksey, and Nolan Kirksey and two great grandchildren; Mikaela Baker and Nick Baker. Rosary service will be at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment following at the Smyer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the compassionate care of George Price Funeral Home of Levelland. Online condolences may be offered at www.georgepricefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019