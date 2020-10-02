Lubbock- Mary Lloyd Snook, 91, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Mary was born on August 17, 1929 in Barnesdall, Oklahoma to Elmer Lloyd "Sandy" and Edith (Smith) Miller.
She graduated as Valedictorian from Sundown High School in 1947 and married James Lonnie Snook on January 29, 1951 in Lovington, New Mexico.
She was a homemaker and raised 6 children. Mary was an amazing saleswoman and worked for Stanley Home Products for more than 40 years. She enjoyed Sudoku, puzzles, doing crosswords and was a master Nintendo player. She turned several of her grandchildren into gamers. Mary also loved to write short stories and poems. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mary is survived by her 6 children, Jimmie L. and Claudine Snook of San Antonio, Jodie and Rosalee Snook of Saginaw, Lynnette and David Lynch of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Latricia and Les Thompson of Lubbock, Johnnie and LeeAnn Snook of Lubbock, and Jamie and Vic Boerner of Boerne; siblings, Melva Joyce McCutcheon, Nancy Carol Walker, and June Kelton; 23 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; and 35 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, on May 29, 2020; her parents; siblings, Bud Miller, Carl Miller, Doris Carpenter, and Tommie Sue Mereworth.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel, 2210 Broadway, in Lubbock with interment to follow at Peaceful Memorial Gardens Park. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.