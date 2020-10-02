1/1
Mary Lloyd (Miller) Snook
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Mary Lloyd Snook, 91, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Mary was born on August 17, 1929 in Barnesdall, Oklahoma to Elmer Lloyd "Sandy" and Edith (Smith) Miller.

She graduated as Valedictorian from Sundown High School in 1947 and married James Lonnie Snook on January 29, 1951 in Lovington, New Mexico.

She was a homemaker and raised 6 children. Mary was an amazing saleswoman and worked for Stanley Home Products for more than 40 years. She enjoyed Sudoku, puzzles, doing crosswords and was a master Nintendo player. She turned several of her grandchildren into gamers. Mary also loved to write short stories and poems. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mary is survived by her 6 children, Jimmie L. and Claudine Snook of San Antonio, Jodie and Rosalee Snook of Saginaw, Lynnette and David Lynch of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Latricia and Les Thompson of Lubbock, Johnnie and LeeAnn Snook of Lubbock, and Jamie and Vic Boerner of Boerne; siblings, Melva Joyce McCutcheon, Nancy Carol Walker, and June Kelton; 23 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; and 35 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, on May 29, 2020; her parents; siblings, Bud Miller, Carl Miller, Doris Carpenter, and Tommie Sue Mereworth.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel, 2210 Broadway, in Lubbock with interment to follow at Peaceful Memorial Gardens Park. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will be available for 90 days after the service on our website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved