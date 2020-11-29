1/1
Mary Lou Jumper
Lubbock- Mary Lou Judkins Jumper joined her husband, her parents, and her savior in heaven on November 21, 2020. Many a weekend was spent tracing tombstones in obscure graveyards in Texas and New Mexico in her pursuit of genealogy. She loved the mountains in Ruidoso, painting, the color red, her family, and her faith. She never missed a band concert, halftime performance, public school fundraiser, baseball/softball games, or any event that involved her husband or children. Her quiet and unwavering support made her family stronger and successful.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ralph Jumper; her parents, Rollie and Inez Judkins; and a great-grandson, Coulter Dale Smith.

Survivors include her three children, Diane Todd (Bill), Cynthia Jumper (Reid Norman), and Wayne Jumper (Eveline); three grandchildren, Jeremy Todd (Deb), Kendall Smith (Chris) and, Jennifer Tollett (Zachary); and five great-grandchildren Cooper, Caiden, Zoey, Ava, and Jack.

This family owes a debt that can never be repaid to Tonya Daniel. This woman gave our mother the dignity that she deserved. The love of Jesus flowed out of Tonya into our mother on a daily basis.

In order to protect other family members and friends, a small family-only memorial will be held. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Her quiet and gentle soul will be missed.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
