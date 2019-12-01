|
Lubbock- Mary was born to E.M. "Blondie" and Zola Wood in Lubbock, TX on March 27, 1943. She married Donald "Mac" McElwee on July 27, 1961. She was an owner of Imperial Lanes and was an avid bowler. Mary Mac loved fishing, camping, motorcycles, playing games, her beer, and spending time with her family and friends. She had 3 children, whom she adored and would do anything for.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Michelle "Shell" McElwee. Siblings Martha Shobert, Nadine Worthington and James Wood.
She is survived by Helen McElwee, Tonya McElwee (Senee), Cory McElwee, Averie Turner-Stroud (Lonnie) and 6 grandchildren, Peyton, Kaelie, Hayden, Cayden, Lannie and Bella; siblings, Wanda Whitaker and Bob Wood; as well as many nieces and nephews. Extended family Megan and Brandi, and their children Torean, Tacari, Tyrae, TaLeah, Tarynn, Diesel, and Jimmy Cole.
We would like to thank her special friend Francis and special nurses Tracy and Leslie and the Medical Team of Interim Hospice for being so caring and understanding during her time with them.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 at Combest Family Funeral Home on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019