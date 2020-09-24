Waco- Mrs. Mary Lou Mosser, age 84, of Waco, formerly of Lubbock, passed away Saturday, September 19,2020 at Ascension Providence Village. She was born February 23, 1936 in Slaton, Texas, the second of four children of Ray and Lorena Kitten. She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lorena Kitten, brother Kenny Kitten and sister Betty Reissig. Mary Lou is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Paul Mosser; three children and their spouses, Dwayne and Trish Mosser of Kerrville, Dwana and Bill Nesbitt of Waco, and Randall and Jenny Mosser of Austin. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to six grandchildren, Alexandra Mosser, Nicholas Mosser, Kristen Shepperd, Brady Nesbitt, Brett Nesbitt, and Heidi Mosser; and two great-grandchildren, Clara Shepperd and Lake Nesbitt. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Eugene Bednarz of Slaton. She married her loving sweetheart, Paul Mosser on January 25, 1955 in Slaton, Texas. She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Slaton High School in 1953. She attended Texas Tech University and graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1977. After nursing school she enjoyed a rewarding career in nursing in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Hospital and in private practice. After retiring in 1999, she was an auxiliary volunteer at Covenant Medical Hospital. Mary Lou was a member of Christ the King Catholic Cathedral and involved in many ministries of the church including the Women's Organization, Liturgy Commission, Eucharistic Minister to the Homebound, and Chairperson of the Bereaved Meals Program. While living in Slaton, she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a devoted grandmother, hosting "grandkids camp" in Ruidoso with Paul for many years. She took the grandkids hiking, let them beat her in Wahoo, and taught the granddaughters how to make lemon pie. We will miss you Grandma" and we will remember you with great fondness and love. Mary Lou loved to minister to people. She was a devoted and caring nurse for 22 years and touched the lives of many patients. She also loved her various roles at Christ the King serving God and His people. Private family graveside services will be held at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Cathedral Memorial Fund, 4011 54th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79413. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.



