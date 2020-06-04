San Angelo- Mary Louise "LuLu" Pearson Adcock, 90, formerly of Lamesa, TX went home to be with our Lord on June 1, 2020. LuLu was born on December 23, 1929 in Lamesa, TX to John A. and Allie Lee Pearson. After graduating from O'Donnell High School, LuLu attended business school in Lubbock, TX and was then employed by attorney Vernon Adcock of Lamesa, TX. There she met her future husband, Bo Adcock. After a short six-week engagement, and despite being late to her own wedding, they were married in the parlor of the First Methodist Church of Lamesa on Oct. 3, 1948. The couple were happily married for 56 years, until Bo's death in 2004. LuLu will be remembered as the consummate homemaker and help mate to her husband, Bo. She graciously displayed the gifts of hospitality and service to others and her church. Because of her deep love of her Savior Jesus, she joyfully ministered in all facets of church life. She was involved in Bible studies, women's ministries, prayer groups, Lay Witness Mission, Kairos Prison Ministry, Evangelism Explosion and Walk to Emmaus community. She enjoyed travelling to antique car shows with Bo, and fellowshipping with friends over a game of cards or dominoes. One of her greatest loves was her family. She will be fondly remembered for her good attitude, cheerful spirit, and generous heart. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve (Betty) Adcock of Ruidoso, NM; daughter, Becky Norman of San Angelo, TX; brother Richard (Janet) of College Station, TX; sister-in-law, Elaine Pearson of O'Donnell, TX; sister-in-law, Carmen Pearson of CA; grandchildren, Laura (Chunky) Nelms of San Angelo, TX, Angela (Shad) Fleming of Cuero, TX, Misty Fernandez of San Angelo, TX, Chris (Becky) Banks of Lexington, SC, Seth (Elizabeth) Adcock of Lakewood, CO, Brittany (Mitchell) Cloud of Kansas City, KS. Lulu was also blessed with 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lulu was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bo; brothers, Gene, Carroll, Kenneth; and sisters, Joyce Oliver, and Shirley Stephens. A celebration of life service will be held at The River Church at 940 W. 14th in San Angelo, TX at 10:00 a.m. June 5, 2020 with Chunky Nelms and Steve Adcock officiating. Internment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. on June 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home in Lamesa, TX where Lulu will lie in state from Thursday, June 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Lulu's name to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 438, Lamesa, TX or the River Church, P.O. Box 3262, San Angelo, TX 76902. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.