Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Crane County Cemetery
Crane, TX
Mary Louise (Jeffery) Doss


1947 - 2019
Mary Louise (Jeffery) Doss Obituary
Lubbock- 71, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Mary was born on September 24, 1947 in Crane, TX to Richard and Charlie Mae Jeffery. She attended Bethune School and later graduated from Crane High School. Mary was employed at Levi Strauss as a seamstress and an Engineer Assistant at Texas Instrument for over 20 years. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Todd Doss, Jimmy (Rita) Doss, Mark Doss, and Paul (Charlotte) Doss; daughter/niece, Stephanie Smith-Weatherton; two brothers, Rev. Jackie (Daisy) Jeffery and Ronald (Jackie) Jeffery; six sisters, Gala Melton, Virginia Jones, Lois (Johnny) Johnson, Beatrice (George) Henry, Patricia Jeffery, and Yolanda Jeffery; 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Crane County Cemetery, Crane, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Wake Service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
