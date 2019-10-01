Home

Mary Lue Graf

Mary Lue Graf Obituary
Lubbock- Mary Lue Graf, 89, of Lubbock passed away Friday September 27, 2019.

Mary Lue was born September 26, 1930 in Lamesa, Texas to J.K. and Ethel Rena Pardue Moss.

She grew up in Whiteface, Texas, where she played on the high school basketball team. After she graduated from high school in Whiteface she attended Beauty School in Lubbock. On October 15, 1955, she married Richard Graf in Levelland, Texas. They made their home in Lubbock. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She loved to oil paint, crochet, work with wood and she loved music. She also loved traveling and taking hunting trips with her husband. And Mary Lue loved her little dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her sister, Betty Ross from Iowa Park, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
