Lubbock- Marica was born in Lubbock, Texas to Frank Manuel Garcia and Julia Segura Garcia who preceded her in death. Marica went to be with her Abba Father on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 84 taken by corona virus. In 1975 Marica left for California with her children to take advantage of a better economic life. She worked for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. She retired from there after 15 years of service and then returned to Lubbock.Marica was preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Martinez; grandson, Jonathan Martinez; three sisters; and four brothers.Marica is survived by her children, Sandra Quahlupe, Israel Martinez, Henry "JR" Martinez, Rose Pico, and Patsy E. Rowell; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Connie Carmona, and Andy Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Living Word.