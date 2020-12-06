1/1
Mary (Wilson) Mayfield
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Mary Elizabeth Mayfield of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born at home in Edge, Brazos County, Texas, on March 6, 1934, to Albert Verner and Robbie Morrison Wilson, the youngest of five children. Mary loved Jesus from her childhood and said, "I don't remember ever not knowing Jesus."

She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, Texas, and enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene in the Fall of 1951 graduating in 1955. While there, she met the man who would become the love of her life, Dowe Mayfield. He fell in love at first sight on the first day of their freshman year...it took Mary a bit longer! They celebrated 66 years of marriage in August 2020. They were gifted with four children, Bob, Susan, Chuck and Kay, all of whom inherited the 'Love DNA' of their Mother. These four brought Tracy, Lindsey, Mitzi and Bryan into the clan and they have the same DNA!

Mary fulfilled her childhood dream of being a schoolteacher, retiring from Lubbock Independent School District and fondly remembered by hundreds of former students. She was always active in her churches, serving on several key committees and chairing most of them. A servant's heart, she joined Dowe in teaching University Students at First Baptist Church, Lubbock for many years. They hosted barbecues for them in her home and she became a "Mom" to many lonesome students. Mary and Dowe loved to travel and enjoyed several trips to Europe, but her favorite 'getaway' was to be in Red River, New Mexico, in the Fall as the aspens turned gold. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Nancy Anderson Chapter, and Regent of that Chapter, member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), and member and Past President of Pilot Club.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dowe of Lubbock; children, Bob and Tracy, Susan and Lindsey, Chuck and Mitzi, and Kay and Bryan; sister, Edith Watson; and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Albert and Fred; and sister, Margaret Barnett.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brookdale Monterey, their Staff, and Bridge Hospice for the love and care given to Mary the last several years.

Due to current covid restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Mary's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
