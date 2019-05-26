|
|
Honey Grove- A funeral service for Mary Muriel (Tredway) Simpson has been scheduled for 11:00am Monday, May 27, 2019 at Windom United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Petty, TX. Rev. Steve Knox will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. The family will receive friends from
4:00PM to 5:00PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 at CooperSorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove, TX. Mrs. Simpson passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Muriel Tredway was born on November 19, 1939 in Windom, TX to Jearl Ray Tredway and Johnnie Faye (Tolbert) Tredway. She married Bobby Jack Simpson Sr. on September 3, 1955 in Honey Grove, TX. She worked at Hospice of Lubbock as a nurse's aide for 14 years. She is remembered by many for being a Brownie/Girl Scout leader. Mary's main happiness was taking care of her family and her faith. She traveled many years with Bob for his job and in retirement they loved to go RV'ing with friends. Mary was a member of the Windom United Methodist Church. She leaves behind three children Mary Joy Simpson of Garland, TX; Bobby Jack Simpson, Jr. of Vinton, LA; and Phillip Keith (Cody) Simpson of Vinton, LA; 12 grandchildren, and 16 greatgrandchildren; three brothers Jerry Ray Tredway Sr. and wife Nadine of Wylie, TX; Bobby Keith Tredway and wife Francis of Allens Chapel, TX; Alton Giggs Tredway and wife Emily of Fleming Island, FL; and sister Nancy Joy Springer of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as 7 nephews and 5 nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Jearl and Johnnie Tredway, the love of her life Bob and son Jackie Lynn Simpson.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019