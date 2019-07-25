|
|
Lubbock- Mary Pauline "Polly" Baker, a long time resident of Lubbock, passed away Monday the 22nd of July 2019 at Lubbock Health Care.
Born October 18, 1947 in Palapinta, Texas, Polly led a fulfilling life, with many challenges and many more blessings than can be measured. She grew up in Muleshoe, Texas. She moved to Lubbock in 1963 and has resided here since.
Polly loved her family and friends. She never met a stranger and had no enemies. She always had a smile on her face that would warm your heart. Her favorite things to do were crocheting, bowling, ride roller coasters, gardening, fishing, watching a scary movie, visit haunted houses, anything Elvis Presley, and cooking. She most enjoyed her time with her family and friends. Polly worked as a restaurant server for many years prior to becoming cafeteria manager for Aramark in the Lubbock ISD school system from 1974 to 1989. When she started the next chapter of her life, she began taking care of rent properties and remodeling of commercial and residential projects. She was always giving of her time and to the community. This was evidenced by her commitment to leading a Cub Scout Troup and a Campfire Troup when her children were younger. She also was the Wolfforth Little League Concession Stand Coordinator.
Mary (Polly) will be welcomed home by her mother, Martha Francis Groom, brother, Alan Ray Groom (Bud), sister Phoebe Ann Davidson, and previous husband Leo Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Krebbs, Two sons: Charles Baker (wife, Christy) & Robert Baker (wife, Ursula), 4 Step-Children: Stacy Williams (husband, Chris) Jeff Krebbs (wife, Jackie) K.C. Payne (husband, Mike) & Kevin Krebbs and family. Twenty grandchildren: Chanda and Matt Dawson, Ashley Baker, Hailee Taylor, Bethany Baker, Silas Robison, Daegan Findley, Keagan Williams, Lauren Williams, McKenna Williams, Cannon Krebbs, Avery Krebbs, Jackson Krebbs, Madeline Krebbs, Keely Payne, Ashlyn Payne, Alyssa Payne, Jacke Payne & Tandi Payne. One great grandchild Preslee Dawson, sister Teresa Rainey and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. on July 27th, 2019 at Oakwood United Methodist Church 2215 58th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79412.
Memorial Gifts may be made to the Suzan G. Komen Foundation, 877-765-6636 option 4, www.komen.org 5005 LBJ FWY, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019