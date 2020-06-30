Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Mary Mewborn, 72, of Lubbock will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home with her family receiving friends from 7:00-8:30 p.m.. In order to maintain a safe environment, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Mary by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Mary passed away June 27, 2020. Mary was born August 9, 1947 in Mexico to Guadalupe Esquivel and Maria Ruiz. She moved to the United States in 1953. Mary married Don Mewborn on June 6, 1974 in Crosbyton, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always a homemaker.
Loved ones include spouse Don Mewborn; sons, Shane Mewborn and wife, Patty, Raymond Mewborn and wife, Shea and Matthew Mewborn and wife, Ivy; grandchildren, Zachary, James, Logan, Danny, Abbi, Evan, and Kynlee. Her siblings include Lupe Mote, Connie Deshan, Frances Meza, Juan Esquivel, Bonifacio Esquivel, Jose Esquivel, Modesto Esquivel, Jessie Esquivel, David Esquivel, and Reynaldo Esquivel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guadalupe Esquivel, son, Mark Mewborn, siblings, Juanita Clements, and Guadalupe Esquivel Jr. Pall Bearers will be Shane Mewborn, Raymond Mewborn, Matthew Mewborn, James Mewborn, Zachary Mewborn, and Evan Mewborn. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her rock and foundation and she truly cherished every moment she spent raising her children and grandchildren. She had a strong zest for life, witty, and always had a simple solution to any problem. She will truly be missed by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be provided to the City Bank Hope Fund. The family would like to thank Covenant Health's Caregivers for providing her comfort during her final hours.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.