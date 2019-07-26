|
Lubbock- Mary Sanders passed away on July 24, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 71 years at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mary Sanders's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019