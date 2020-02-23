|
LUBBOCK- Tooley was born March 13, 1925 in Greenville, Mississippi to William D and Ruth Andrews. She passed away peacefully, February 17, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's / Dementia. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Ole Miss where she was a Tri-Delt. Tooley later earned a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Texas Tech. Miss Witty taught kindergarten at Second Baptist Church, Milams Training Center and Early Childhood at Guadalupe and Ballenger Elementary Schools in Lubbock.
Tooley met her husband, Tommy, at the Ole Miss Student Union Building. They have been married for 73 years. She moved From Mississippi to Amarillo, Texas (sight unseen) after their wedding in 1947. Tooley was a faithful member of St. Johns Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women, and a founding member of the Reconciling Committee. Tooley loved playing Bridge, Train and church "Game Days" with her many friends. She also found time to be a weekly volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a "Reader Friend" at Wheelock Elementary.
Tooley was preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy, son Drew Wilkinson and granddaughter Victoria Grace Gilbert.
She is survived by husband Tom of Lubbock, daughter Melissa Dahlberg of Lubbock, son Tom Jr. of College Station, and daughter Gina Gilbert (Greg) of Lubbock. Grandchildren Jessica (Corey) Bodoh-Creed, Sarah Wilkinson, Kalie (Chris) Litton, Jared (Abby) Wilkinson, Garrett (Elizabeth) Gilbert, and Grant Gilbert. She is also survived by Great Grandchildren Aubrey and Brice Litton, Hattie and Maisie Bodoh-Creed.
Tooley was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother (always had something planned for grandkids' visits). She was a wonderful friend to many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Hospice of Lubbock, The Legacy of the South Plains, and special friends Pat, Linda, Nikki, Susie and Kathy. A private service is planned for a later date. Any Remembrances may be directed to Hospice of Lubbock, Lubbock Meals on Wheels or a .
