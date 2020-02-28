|
|
Lubbock- 71, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness with cancer. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Mary was born on December 18, 1948 in Lubbock, TX to Emma Johnson and Clarence Johnson. As a teenager, she was an active member of Alexander Chapel COGIC. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1967. Mary was one of the most loving, kindest, and giving people you could ever meet. She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sammie Sanders, Sr; 1 son, Sheldon Powell; 1 brother, Sam Sanders Jr.; 1 very special cousin, Jo Burrell; 2 uncles, Clarence T. Johnson, and James J. Johnson all of Lubbock and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020