More Obituaries for Mary Green
Mary Viola Green


1923 - 2020
Mary Viola Green Obituary
Lubbock- Mary Viola Green, 96, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Farmersville, Texas, August 2, 1923, to James Hinds and Lillie Myrtle (Martin) Watson. Viola grew up in the Crosbyton area and graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1942. She married Claude W. Green on June 2, 1942 in Lubbock. Viola worked briefly as a bookkeeper but most of her life was devoted to being a housewife and mother.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Randall Kent Green and Gary Keith Green, both of Lubbock; one sister; Melba Raines; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillie Watson; three brothers, Raymond, Millard and James Watson; two sisters Iva McCurdy and Oma Lee Paul and her husband, Claude W. Green.

Visitation will be held 1:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with family receiving friends between 5:00-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Alzheimer's Texas at 7719 Wood Hollow Drive, Suite #157, Austin, TX 78731.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
