Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Lubbock - A celebration of the life of Mary Ruth West, 89, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at a later date. Private Graveside services were held in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Mary by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Mary passed away April 4, 2020. She was born November 15, 1930 in Yuma, AZ to Leonard and Charlie Belle Byrd. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1951. She was married to Dirk West for over forty years; He preceded her in death in July of 1996. Her parents and a grandson, David, also preceded her in death

Loved ones include son Tim West and wife, Debbie; son Tom West; daughter Amanda Romero; six grandchildren; April, Amy, Cameron, Clayton, Carrie; and twelve great-grandchildren.

"Mama Ruth" was a special human who was intensely loyal and supportive of her family and friends. She also cared deeply about Raider Red and Texas Tech.

Memorials are suggested to Raider Red Support Fund, 3416 56th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
