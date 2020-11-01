Lubbock- The family of Mary Whitehead will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 79 years at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Mrs. Whitehead passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
Mary was born on November 08, 1940, in El Paso, Texas, to Ralph Ruebin Cogdell & Sarah Gwendolyn Hunter. After a hard struggle with the Covid virus, Mary passed away on October 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and rock of the family that she loved so very much. She was a Christian woman that loved the Lord. Mary moved to Floydada, TX, with her family when she was six years old. She made many lifelong friends from her years growing up in Floydada. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Edward Neil Whitehead, on February 12, 1959, in Plainview, TX, and moved to Lubbock, TX, soon after. Mary worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 35 years while raising her two daughters. She loved her family and always enjoyed the time they could spend together. Mary and Ed enjoyed attending their kids and grandkids activities, taking trips to Ruidoso with their family and friends, and enjoyed the many motorcycle trips taken with their friends in the Fellowship Riders. Mary loved the Lord and loved her church. She made many special friends in her Sunday School class at Southcrest Baptist Church. Mary was always willing to help out when there was a need; she enjoyed getting to know people and was a loyal friend to many. Mary had a love for decorating and always made her home warm and welcoming for her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
I can do all things through Christ, which strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
Survivors include her husband, Ed Whitehead, daughter, Laura Sims and husband Steven of Keller, TX, daughter, Sondra Clayton and husband Jimmy of Littlefield, TX, grandchildren, Kristen Schweers and husband Brandon and their son Jamison of Richardson, TX, Kyle Clayton of Littlefield, TX, Jessica Bloom and husband Tanner of New Home, TX, Shannon Ware and husband, Matt of Bedford, TX and Seth Clayton of Lubbock, TX, sister, Lucy Sharkey and husband George of Houston, TX and brother, David Cogdell and wife Sandy of Clifton, ME. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Sarah Middendorf and husband Brian and their children Lucy, Trevor, Chloe and Alex of St. Louis, MO, Jo Ann, and husband Brian and their daughter Laura of Waco, TX and Robert Sharkey of Houston, TX.