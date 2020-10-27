1/1
Mary Yvonne (Martin) Gunn
1927 - 2020
Levelland- Mary Yvonne Gunn, 93, of Levelland passed from this life on October 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.

She was born January 28, 1927 to Raldo and Pearl Martin. She married Raymond Gunn, to whom she was a devoted wife for 71 years until his passing on August 4, 2015. Raymond and Mary farmed cotton for over 50 years in Hockley County. She was an active member of 13th and Avenue K Church of Christ.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and parents, Raldo and Pearl Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Rick) Rogers of Levelland and Pat (Carl) Porter of Seymour; sister, Dena McGann of Wichita Falls; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 897-1111
