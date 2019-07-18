Home

1948 - 2019
Hale Center, TX- Maryann Stewart, 71, of Hale Center passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Raider Ranch in Lubbock, Texas. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview with Chris Craig of Western Heritage Fellowship, Hale Center, officiating. A graveside will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Munday, Texas under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.

Maryann was born June 19, 1948 in Knox City, Texas to James W. and Albina Elizabeth (Masiarz) Carden. She grew up in Munday, graduating from Munday High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Sul Ross State University. While there, she met her future husband, Jackie Stewart. They were married on January 11, 1969 in Munday, Texas. She then completed her degree and graduated from Sul Ross in 1970. She and her husband then taught at Slaton, Sudan and Sterling City before settling in Hale Center in 1979. She taught in Hale Center until retiring in 2002.

Maryann was physically active, she loved nature, always had a dog and loved to walk. She especially loved to get away to Pendaries R.V. Resort in Rociada, NM where they owned property. She always put others first and loved helping others.

She is survived by her husband Jackie R. Stewart of Hale Center; one son, James Stewart of Lubbock; one brother, Jimmy Carden of Munday, Texas; and niece, Jennifer.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Raider Ranch Memory Care, Terry, Tori, Angie, Leslie and Melanie.

The family suggests memorial contributions to a scholarship or .

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
