Wolfforth- Renown Award winning Music Artist and Lead Singer Matthew Ledesma passed away October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., October 24, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Fr. Martin Pina officiating and music by the Ledesma Family. Burial will be at City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Survivors include Maximo & Janie Ledesma; grandmother Aurora Romo; daughter Devyn Renae Ledesma; sons Mattax Ledesma & Brendyn Ledesma; sisters Melissa Armstrong, Mary Lou Ledesma, Michelle Cervantez Melinda Ledesma; brother Max Ledesma III. Under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019