Plains Texas- Plains... Funeral services for Matthew Tyler McKinzie ,34, of Plains will be conducted at 2:00 P.M.
Wednesday May 15,2019 In the First Baptist Church of Plains with Rev. Patrick Hamilton officiating.
Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Matthew passed away May 11,2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Matthew was born Jan. 11,1985 in Brownfield,Texas . He was a Plains high school graduate and was an avid Texas Tech fan.
Matthew was preceded in death by his Grandfather Jerry McKinzie and his grandmother Marietta Guetersloh.
He is survived by his parents Robby and Cathy Guetersloh and Shane McKinzie all of Plains ; two
brothers Rodney Guetersloh and Chase Guetersloh and wife Joani and a sister M'Leah Tyson and husband John all of Plains ; his grandparents Brian and Pam Smith of Plains , Bobby and Carolyn Brewer of Brownfield , and Billy and Ann Guetersloh of Wolfforth ; numerous Aunts and Uncles and nine Nieces and Nephews.
Memorials may be made to
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019