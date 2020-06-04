Lubbock- 89 passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mattie was born June 24, 1930 to A. D McDonald and Ophelia Rhodes. She leaves to cherish her memory; two sons, Leon McDonald and Kenneth McDonald; two daughters, Linda Francis and Mary Ann Holloman; six sisters, Macy McConico, Ada F. Phillips, Gwendolyn Nunn, Gladys McDonald, Zewlin Mayes, and Pearle Bailey; two brothers, Wendolyn White and Jimmy White; fourteen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.